2 Your Town: Zachary officials take pride in economic growth, influx of people moving to city

ZACHARY — The mayor of Zachary, David McDavid calls himself proactive, and that shows — there's low crime, and business coming.

People are moving to Zachary from Baton Rouge and out of state.

They're attracted to the good schools and community vibe, where you can find a growing food scene, places to stay active and a diverse atmosphere.

As Lane Regional Medical Center finishes up its $55 million dollar upgrade, it's becoming a destination for health care.

“Whether it's heart doctors, different specialists, we don't have to go to Baton Rouge, they're here, we can go here,” David McDavid, the Mayor of Zachary, said.

Those upgrades should be complete within the next month and the hospital plans to accept patients the first week of September.