79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Your Town: Zachary officials take pride in economic growth, influx of people moving to city

2 hours 58 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025 Aug 8, 2025 August 08, 2025 7:43 PM August 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The mayor of Zachary, David McDavid calls himself proactive, and that shows — there's low crime, and business coming.

People are moving to Zachary from Baton Rouge and out of state.

They're attracted to the good schools and community vibe, where you can find a growing food scene, places to stay active and a diverse atmosphere.

As Lane Regional Medical Center finishes up its $55 million dollar upgrade, it's becoming a destination for health care.

“Whether it's heart doctors, different specialists, we don't have to go to Baton Rouge, they're here, we can go here,” David McDavid, the Mayor of Zachary, said.

Trending News

Those upgrades should be complete within the next month and the hospital plans to accept patients the first week of September.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days