Latest Weather Blog
2 Your Town St. Francisville: The past and future of the Julius Freyhan School
ST. FRANCISVILLE — As WBRZ continues to go 2 Your Town in St. Francisville, JP takes a look back at the history of the Julius Freyhan School.
The Julius Freyhan High School was the "first school" of West Feliciana Parish, educating students until 1950.
More than 70 years later, the school building has been transformed into a community education complex. Classrooms that taught hundreds over multiple generations will now be meeting rooms, art studios and other places the community can gather and learn.
Trending News
The Julius Freyhan Foundation is also working to restore the nearby Temple Sinai, which was originally constructed as a synagogue for the Jewish population in St. Francisville and neighboring Bayou Sara during the late 19th and early 20th century.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: State of the West Feliciana School District
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: The past and future of the Julius...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: First Angola Prison Rodeo held in St. Francisville 60 years...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Witches Ride founder turns domestic abuse shelter...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Turner Goldsmith
-
LSU football preps for another mobile quarterback
-
New Zydeco head coach speaks, team unveils new jerseys at 2025 Media...