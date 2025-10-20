2 Your Town St. Francisville: Myrtles Plantation Home is one of the most haunted houses in America

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Named the seventh most haunted house in America by National Geographic, the Myrtles Plantation is one of the most talked-about spots in Louisiana, and it's right here in St. Francisville.

Built in 1796, the plantation stands as a piece of local history, known for its striking architecture, deep roots, and yes - its ghost stories.

Not only can visitors tour the property, but they can also stay overnight at the bed and breakfast, though it's not for the faint of heart.

"We've got a long-standing reputation for being a ghostly encounter for our overnight guests who stay here on the property," General Manager Drew Cantwell said.

During the daily tours, guests can explore six historic rooms, including the French Room, the Ladies' and Men's Parlors and more, all while hearing the eerie legends that have made this home famous.

After exploring, visitors can grab a bite at Elta's Coffee Shop or Restaurant 1796, which opened in 2018 and serves up wood-fired, farm-to-table dishes.

"It's centered around a wood fire hearth that's kind of our style," Director of Sales and Marketing Mary Glenn Miller said. "We love the open-fire cooking and lean into the farm-to-table approach. We even have our own farm on the property with honeybees, vegetables, goats, and more."

The Myrtles hosts events year-round, including steak nights al fresco, movie nights, and other community gatherings.

You can check out their calendar of events and plan your visit to one of Louisiana's most historic and haunted homes here.