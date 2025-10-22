2 Your Town St. Francisville: Doctor-turned designer spends days adding color to life

ST. FRANCISVILLE - In a town like St. Francisville, hidden gems are everywhere, and one doctor-turned designer spends her days adding color to life.

For many years, Carol Ridenour waited for the early morning call, signaling another baby was on the way. As an OBGYN, she helped so many women deliver their children that it's not uncommon for her to run into their children, many years later, all grown up.

"I had a wonderful career," Ridenour said. "I loved it."

When the time came to retire, Ridenour knew what was waiting for her.

"My grandmother Phoebe taught me how to embroider when I was just six years old," she said.

The transition from doctor to designer was seamless and just made sense.

"I love color," she said. "As a retired person, you recreate yourself. I have so many interests. I love to paint. I love to sew. I thought, 'let's just try this.'"

Ridenour started by buying a bag, just because she liked the size of it.

"I measured it, and then I made one better than that one."

That one bag sparked a creative love story. For ten years, Ridenour has measured, snipped, and sewn purses of all kinds. She says the homemade bags are lined for extra strength and durability, with a zipper pocket.

She calls the brand 'Phoebe Rose' after her grandmother and mother. Her daughter designed the logo stitched inside.

"At one point, I made a lot more bags than I do now," Ridenour said. "I do this strictly for fun."

To get your hands on one of Carol Ridenour's bags, click here.