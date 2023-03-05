67°
2-year-old injured from accidental shooting in stable condition; father arrested

March 05, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST HELENA - A man was arrested Saturday after bringing his 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound to a hospital. 

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, Herman Love brought the toddler to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. 

The 2-year-old was treated and then sent to another hospital where they remain in stable condition. 

Deputies said Love was arrested and charged with negligent injuring and obstruction of justice. 

