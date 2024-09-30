70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 The Pantry hosting final 2024 donation day event Monday morning at Hi Nabor

2 hours 35 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, September 30 2024 Sep 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 4:47 AM September 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - 2 The Pantry is hosting its last 2024 donation day on Monday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hi Nabor on 9620 Florida Blvd, Ste 100.

WBRZ, in partnership with Associated Grocers, is proud to present 2 The Pantry, a campaign supporting the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room.

Nonperishable food items can be donated as participating Associated Grocers locations using specially marked boxes.

Additionally, supporters can make online donations by scanning the QR code available on printed materials at Associated Grocers retail member stores.

To donate, click here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days