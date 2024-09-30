2 The Pantry hosting final 2024 donation day event Monday morning at Hi Nabor

BATON ROUGE - 2 The Pantry is hosting its last 2024 donation day on Monday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hi Nabor on 9620 Florida Blvd, Ste 100.

WBRZ, in partnership with Associated Grocers, is proud to present 2 The Pantry, a campaign supporting the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room.

Nonperishable food items can be donated as participating Associated Grocers locations using specially marked boxes.

Additionally, supporters can make online donations by scanning the QR code available on printed materials at Associated Grocers retail member stores.

To donate, click here.