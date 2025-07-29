Latest Weather Blog
2 the Classroom: Students in Iberville Parish learning with AI
IBERVILLE PARISH - Some students in Iberville Parish will have their in-person instruction supplemented by AI learning tool "Star Academy" during the upcoming school year.
East Iberville Principal Kendra Paul says the technology will be helpful for students who need a little extra attention.
"The Star Academy is designed to help students who may have fallen behind for whatever reason and to bring them up to speed with the rest of their peers," Paul said.
It's being rolled out at MSA West and East Iberville. The online learning program isn't tied to a screen, either.
"I saw a math module where they're not only talking about stats from a basketball game, [the student] has to go through simulations and put a basketball or try to shoot it in a hoop," Assistant Principal Justin Joseph said.
