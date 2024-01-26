66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 people killed in shooting off N. Harrells Ferry Road

1 hour 39 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, January 26 2024 Jan 26, 2024 January 26, 2024 1:53 PM January 26, 2024 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called after a shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court.

Authorities say two people were killed around 1:15 p.m. Friday. A third was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days