2 ON YOUR SIDE: Repairs begin after sewage backups frustrate Baton Rouge homeowner

BATON ROUGE - The day after a 2 On Your Side report about sewage backups inside a woman's home, a crew was working to identify the problem and make repairs.

The builder, Century Complete, sent a crew to investigate the problem this week. Those repairs were made on Wednesday. Homeowner Judy Moore says the whole situation has been very stressful.

"It was extremely stressful, I didn't know what to do," said Moore.

The home was built in 2024 in the Copper Oaks neighborhood off Mickens Road, and Moore has been the sole owner. A few months after she moved in, sewage began to bubble up from her toilets and showers. It happened a handful of times. She made calls, but hadn't received results until she contacted 2 On Your Side.

Her niece, Talaina Cureton, reached out for help.

"I feel a lot better, I feel a lot better because they're out here digging and we see results," said Cureton.

While Moore and Cureton still have questions about the work, they hope this is a step in the right direction to receiving the help they need to fix the house.