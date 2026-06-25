2 members of Kentwood pastor's family killed in north Louisiana crash

KENTWOOD — A Kentwood pastor's family was involved in a crash in north Louisiana while driving home from a religious camp in Arkansas, resulting in the deaths of two people and the injury of three others.

On Saturday, Lifeway Apostolic Church pastor Tim Brady and his family were driving home from Camp Apex in Conway, Arkansas, when their pickup truck crashed into a tree along La. 9 near La. 518 near Athens, Louisiana.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 22-year-old Katie Barber and 14-year-old Benson Brady, Pastor Brady's daughter-in-law and son, respectively. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Louisiana State Police, the driver of the truck and two other passengers were taken to the hospital after the 11:35 a.m. crash.

A fundraiser set up by the South Central Region of the Worldwide Pentecostal Fellowship says that one of the people hospitalized after the crash has been released from the hospital, while two others are being observed, with one in critical care after undergoing surgery for collapsed lungs, a hole in the liver and a broken back.

"Lord, today our Kentwood Community is saddened and is praying for Pastor Brady and our entire Lifeway Church Family. Lord, they need you right now to lean on. The entire Town of Kentwood and Surrounding Communities, please pray for their Strength and Faith in God's Power to comfort. Lord, hold them tight in Your loving arms. Wherever they are, Lord, bring them back home to us. Let them know that we love them and are here for them," Kentwood officials said in a post on Facebook.