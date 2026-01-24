2 Make a Difference: Woman who worked with St. Vincent de Paul retires after decade of service

BATON ROUGE — In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers Deshay Martin, a recent retiree who dedicated a decade of her life to leading the charge at St. Vincent de Paul.

