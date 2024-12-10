69°
2 Make a Difference: Veteran vehicle giveaway
BATON ROUGE — One lucky Louisiana veteran is now the owner of a brand new car, and it's all thanks to Progressive’s Keys to Progress program.
2024’s recipient, Erika Hanson of Thibadeaux, was awarded a Chevy Equinox as part of an annual effort to recognize veterans and provide them with reliable transportation.
Nearly 100 military families will receive a new vehicle in the program’s 12th year.
Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.
