2 Make a Difference: Veteran vehicle giveaway

BATON ROUGE — One lucky Louisiana veteran is now the owner of a brand new car, and it's all thanks to Progressive’s Keys to Progress program.

2024’s recipient, Erika Hanson of Thibadeaux, was awarded a Chevy Equinox as part of an annual effort to recognize veterans and provide them with reliable transportation.

Nearly 100 military families will receive a new vehicle in the program’s 12th year.

