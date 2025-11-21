71°
2 Make a Difference: Sylvia's Toys for Christmas warehouse transformed into Santa shop
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon shows how this year's Sylvia's Toys for Christmas has been made easier for parents to personally select toys for their children.
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
