2 Make a Difference: Sylvia's Toys for Christmas warehouse transformed into Santa shop

By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon shows how this year's Sylvia's Toys for Christmas has been made easier for parents to personally select toys for their children.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

