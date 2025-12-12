60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: Sylvia's Toys for Christmas is nearly one week away

1 hour 26 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, December 12 2025 Dec 12, 2025 December 12, 2025 10:21 PM December 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a drop-off day from earlier this week for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas, which is almost one week away from distribution day.

The distribution will take place on Dec. 20 at 6190 Greenwell Springs Road beginning 9 a.m.

Trending News

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days