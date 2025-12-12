60°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: Sylvia's Toys for Christmas is nearly one week away
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a drop-off day from earlier this week for Sylvia's Toys for Christmas, which is almost one week away from distribution day.
The distribution will take place on Dec. 20 at 6190 Greenwell Springs Road beginning 9 a.m.
Trending News
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dunham Tigers cap memorable state title run with special play at the...
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs: Le Chien Brewing Company invites customers with...
-
Two Democrats say they intend to run against Bill Cassidy in 2026...
-
$300 million Gulf drilling bids could bring more jobs to Louisiana, industry...
-
UNO lifts evacuation order; suspect who allegedly threatened to burn down campus...
Sports Video
-
Central baseball players sign National Letters of Intent
-
Dunham Tigers cap memorable state title run with special play at the...
-
LSU, Nike extend partnership through 2036, with Tigers joining new Nike NIL...
-
LSU board OKs previously announced deals with football coaches after regime change
-
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member