2 Make a Difference: Songs of Survivors helps veterans open up and heal through songwriting

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One Louisiana musician and military man is on a different kind of special duty assignment, as his writing workshop allows veterans to open up and use music to process their trauma.

David St. Romain, with Songs of Survivors, started a six hour writing workshop to help veterans express themselves. St. Romain then takes those words and makes them into songs.

So far, the workshop has hosted 100 veterans. Anyone interested in the workshop can visit their website here.

