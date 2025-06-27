76°
2 Make a Difference: Man installs air conditioners across Louisiana to help elderly with heat

Friday, June 27 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a man who's been going across Louisiana to install air conditioners for elderly people to avoid the heat.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

