2 Make a Difference: Man installs air conditioners across Louisiana to help elderly with heat

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a man who's been going across Louisiana to install air conditioners for elderly people to avoid the heat.

