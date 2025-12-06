47°
2 Make a Difference: Christmas in the Country and how students help prepare

By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

ST. FRANCISVILLE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon showcases how elementary students help in preparing St. Francisville's festive Christmas in the Country event.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

