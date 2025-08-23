75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2 Make a Difference: 10 years of Ryan's Run for sickle cell disease

Friday, August 22 2025
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers Ryan's Run, an event promoting support for patients with sickle cell disease.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

