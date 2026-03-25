2 LSU gymnasts earn top 2026 SEC postseason awards; 8 total Tigers named to all-conference team

BATON ROUGE — Two sophomore LSU gymnasts earned 2026 SEC postseason awards, and eight total Tigers were named to the all-conference team.

Las Vegas native Kailin Chio was named SEC Gymnast of the Year, just a year after winning SEC Freshman of the Year. She is the ninth LSU gymnast to win the award, with Haleigh Bryant being the most recent in 2024.

Kaliya Lincoln, from Frisco, Texas, earned SEC Co-Specialist of the Year. Lincoln has played a key role on vault, beam and floor for LSU in the 2026 season.

Both Chio and Lincoln were named to the 2026 All-SEC Team, in addition to:

- Nina Ballou

- Kylie Coen

- Emily Innes

- Konnor McClain

- Victoria Roberts

- Lexi Zeiss

With this year's 12 new honors, LSU's gymnastics program now holds a total of 128 All-SEC honors all-time.