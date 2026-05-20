2 Louisiana candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. senate in November

BATON ROUGE -- The Republican and Democratic candidates vying for Bill Cassidy's U.S. Senate seat are headed to a run-off set for June 27.

On the Democratic side of the ballot, Jamie Davis and Gary Crockett are the two candidates vying for their party's nomination for the November ballot.

Both Davis and Crockett consider themselves to be hardworking men of the people.

Davis, a row-crop farmer from Waterproof, Louisiana, has previously served as vice president of the Tensas Parish Police Jury.

"My first fight was when the Tensas Parish School Board decided they wanted to consolidate our school systems," Davis said. "A lot of people worked at those schools, and when those schools consolidated, there were a lot of jobs lost. Whenever there's a fight, I'll show up at the fight if needed. I'm here at this fight because it was needed."

Gary Crockett is a businessman based in the New Orleans area who has also served in the Navy.

"I grew up in Tallulah, Louisiana. It's a town of 7,000, so if you're one of those small-town people, I'm your guy. I'm a military guy. 24 years in the Navy. I'm retired now. I own 5 companies as well," Crockett said.

Davis dominated the Democratic Primary on May 16, getting 47% of the vote. Crockett came in second with 26%, only a few hundred votes in front of Nick Albares, who announced the end of his campaign on Tuesday.

"I truly believe the voters of Louisiana can connect with who I am as a candidate. I don't talk over their head. I'm a guy that's plain spoken, no nonsense, and I believe that resonates with the people," Davis said.

Both of the candidates were asked a list of questions to answer.

What are the issues that the people of Louisiana are facing right now that you hope to address?

Crockett: "High insurance. That is both for cars and especially for homes, affordability. Our wages are very low, and just in general, Louisiana is about 50th in most of the categories among states."

Davis: "You can't afford insurance, you can't afford healthcare, you can't afford fuel, you can't afford groceries. Sometimes we have to even sacrifice paying for some things. That's worth the fight right there alone."

What's a promise to voters you'd make if you were elected?

Crockett says that if he were elected, he would aim to protect Medicaid by opposing harmful cuts and working to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. Davis told WBRZ about three areas he'd hope to address.

"I would definitely set up a website so that each piece of legislation, people will be able to read it and also have an explanation in layman's terms, but in addition to that, have a survey," Crockett said.

On Davis' website, one of the first issues he talks about is insurance, saying he will make insurers prove their rate hikes and strengthen the National Flood Insurance Program. He also talked about three areas he'd hope to address.

"Number one would probably be voters' rights, number two would be a farm bill. It's a broad piece of legislation. The farm bill consists of the SNAP program. It consists of a lot of socio-economic things that help the communities. Third would have to be healthcare. Without a healthy Louisiana, we don't have a Louisiana," Davis said.

What would you say to independent/no-party voters to draw them in?

Crockett: "They just want to be told the truth, just like the rest of the democrats and put forth a good, honest candidate as well. I feel that the system needs to work for the people who work. When it comes to data centers, it's not that I don't want data centers; I just want them in the right place. I want them near water, places where utility costs aren't put on the backs of the people. That is what independents want as well."

Davis: "Louisiana needs a candidate that will serve for everybody, and I believe that's the drive that gives me the ability to garner the votes that I got. I'm not trying to be something that I ain't because it's enough of that. We have to get some results. The people are hurting in this state. Not just the people, I'm hurting. I have to pay a dollar extra for diesel fuel."

Affordability was a topic that both have brought up. Davis has said that he hopes to raise the minimum wage, build affordable housing in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, and Shreveport, and crack down on price-gouging at the gas pump.

Crockett has said that he will attempt to lower homeowners' insurance and utility costs by pursuing federal disaster mitigation funding and improving infrastructure.

The final question was, What makes you the best candidate for the nomination?

Crockett: "I would be a better choice because I know both the city and the country. I have led, I've administered, and I'm a regular person."

Davis: "People deserve an opportunity to select a candidate who feels the struggles that they have been through. "I will be doing everything in my power first to make Louisiana a better place and second to make this Nation the best nation that it can be."