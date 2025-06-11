2 from Baton Rouge arrested in arson of Jeanerette grocery store

JEANERETTE - Two men from Baton Rouge were arrested in Jeanerette for allegedly setting a grocery store on fire.

The Jeanerette Police Department said 39-year-old Christopher Wyatt and 24-year-old Joe Veal were taken into custody after their vehicle was spike-stripped by law enforcement.

Officers said they started pursuing the vehicle after a person was seen setting the AM Grocery along Church Street on fire.

Wyatt was booked for aggravated arson and Veal was booked for principal to aggravated arson.