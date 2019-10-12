63°
2 escape from Avoyelles jail; 1 still at large
MARKSVILLE - Two inmates escaped from the Avoyelles Detention Center, and one is still at large.
Sheriff Doug Anderson tells KATC-TV that Kyron Folse and Frank Sneed were discovered missing from their cell at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
He says they apparently had chipped a hole in the ceiling, crawled through to a storage area, got out of the building, scaled a fence and escaped.
Both inmates had been in jail on armed robbery charges.
Sneed was captured near New Roads around 9:30 a.m. Folse is still at large, and Anderson says he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 318-253-4000.
