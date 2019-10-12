63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 escape from Avoyelles jail; 1 still at large

3 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 23 2016 Mar 23, 2016 March 23, 2016 3:35 PM March 23, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow
Image: KATC - Kyron Folse

MARKSVILLE - Two inmates escaped from the Avoyelles Detention Center, and one is still at large.

Sheriff Doug Anderson tells KATC-TV that Kyron Folse and Frank Sneed were discovered missing from their cell at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He says they apparently had chipped a hole in the ceiling, crawled through to a storage area, got out of the building, scaled a fence and escaped.

Both inmates had been in jail on armed robbery charges.

Sneed was captured near New Roads around 9:30 a.m. Folse is still at large, and Anderson says he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 318-253-4000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days