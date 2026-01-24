2 dead following house fire in West Baton Rouge on Maple Street

Erwinville — Two people are dead after an early morning house fire on Saturday, according to West Baton Rouge Fire officials.

Fire crews arrived around 5:15 a.m. to find a residence on Maple Street in Erwinville engulfed in flames.

Investigators stated that the fire was originally reported by a driver traveling on Highway 190.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.