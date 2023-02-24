2 Days of recorded breaking heat with more on the way

Two days of record-breaking heat across the Capital Area. We could go for a four-day stretch into the weekend.

Yesterday the number to beat was 85°, a record set in 2022. Temperatures topped out at 87°, but not only was the afternoon all-time high temperature broken. We also started the day with the warmest low temperature at 70°.

Today we have already broken the record of 85° set in 2022. There is still plenty of time to see temperatures continue to climb into the upper-80s this afternoon. This morning we also broke the record low.

Into the weekend the same pattern is set to repeat. There is a chance to see some patchy fog at the start of the day but as the fog lifts we will be left with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually heat back into the mid-80s. The record number to beat is 84° for both Saturday and Sunday.

The above-average temperatures will be sticking around the forecast through the weekend. A weak frontal boundary will move through Monday dropping temperatures down into the upper-70s and low-80s by the end of the week.