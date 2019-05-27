1958 LSU football player, Col. Stupka dies at 81

Photo: LSU

BOGALUSA - Retired Colonel Michael B. Stupka, a member of the 1958 LSU National Championship football team, passed away on Sunday. He was 81.

According to LSU, Stupka was a member of the Go Team for Coach Paul Dietzel. He was a junior on the 1958 team.

Stupka graduated from LSU in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology and earned his commission in the United States Army through LSU ROTC that same year.

After graduating from LSU, Stupka had a long military career.

Stupka was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, and numerous commendation medals and foreign awards.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years and two daughters.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday. His funeral will be held at the Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home in Bogalusa.