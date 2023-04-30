81°
19-year-old arrested for opening fire at party in Bay St. Louis; 2 teenagers dead, 4 others hurt

2 hours 7 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, April 30 2023 Apr 30, 2023 April 30, 2023 2:57 PM April 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. - Two teenagers were killed and four others were injured after 19-year-old Cameron Brand pulled out a gun during a party and started shooting. 

According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, first responders got to the party on Old Blue Meadow Road just after 12:30 a.m. and found multiple teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Police said of the six victims that were found, four of them were rushed to hospitals in ambulances and medical helicopters. An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old died after being treated by doctors. 

Officers said all of the victims are between the ages of 15 and 18. 

After taking witness statements, police say they identified Brand as the shooter. He was found at his home in Pass Christian, Miss.. Brand was booked with two counts of homicide and four counts of aggravated assault. His bond is $3 million. 

