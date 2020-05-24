87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

19 dead in floods, landslides on Indonesia's Java island

3 years 8 months 1 day ago Wednesday, September 21 2016 Sep 21, 2016 September 21, 2016 8:12 AM September 21, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Getty Images

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Torrential rains on the Indonesian island of Java are triggering floods and landslides that have killed at least 19 villagers.

A spokesman for the National Disaster Management Mitigation Agency says several people are still missing in West Java.

Rains frequently caused landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days