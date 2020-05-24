87°
19 dead in floods, landslides on Indonesia's Java island
JAKARTA, Indonesia - Torrential rains on the Indonesian island of Java are triggering floods and landslides that have killed at least 19 villagers.
A spokesman for the National Disaster Management Mitigation Agency says several people are still missing in West Java.
Rains frequently caused landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia.
