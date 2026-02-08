45°
18th annual Valentine's Day Gala held at Renaissance Hotel
BATON ROUGE - The Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge is hosting the 18th annual Valentine's Day Gala.
WBRZ News 2's own David Hamilton is emceeing tonight. It's put on by Jump Start Your Heart, a non-profit advocating for athletes' health and quality of life.
