18-year-old possible victim of murder in Tangipahoa Parish

WATCH LIVE: Press conference on new details in yesterday’s double murder and body found in Natalbany.

NATALBANY - Family members identified the victim of a possible murder in Tangipahoa Parish as 18-year-old Marquise Lightfoot.

Sheriff's deputies reported they found a body in the yard of a residence off of McGee Lane in Natalbany. Lightfoot's body was discovered just one day after a double homicide was reported in the same area.

It appears Marquise lives in Houston, but his mother lives in Natalbany.

Deputies say the scene is being treated as a murder investigation until more details emerge. It has yet to be determined if the body is connected to Thursday’s double homicide but the sheriff's office said there is a possibility that the two are connected.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting the Tangiaphoa Parish Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

More details about the possible murder are expected to be released later on Friday.

Deputies said they found two unresponsive men in the front seat of a car on the side of Haynes Lane and North Oak in Natalbany around 3 a.m. Thursday. The two men were later identified as 31-year-old Randy Darnell Bickham, of Springfield, and 31-year-old Charleston, Mitchell of Hammond. It was determined the men were victims of a shooting.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference to discuss findings of the investigation at 1:30 p.m. You can catch that announcement right here on WBRZ.com at that time.