52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-year-old killed in shooting Wednesday night

1 hour 35 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, November 23 2023 Nov 23, 2023 November 23, 2023 9:48 AM November 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was shot and killed off Wooddale Boulevard Wednesday evening. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on East Industrial Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

Zatravian Lee, 18, was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Trending News

No further information was available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days