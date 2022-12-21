18-year-old arrested for manslaughter after stabbing victim died in hospital

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday for stabbing another person during an argument Tuesday evening.

According to arrest documents, De'Quan Hutchinson was arguing with 33-year-old Anthony Jackson at his home around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say Jackson pulled a knife during the fight, Hutchinson took control of it and stabbed Jackson multiple times.

Officers said when they arrived Jackson was lying on the ground, bleeding uncontrollably. Jackson died in the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Hutchinson was arrested and booked for attempted second-degree murder. After Jackson died, his charges were upgraded to manslaughter.