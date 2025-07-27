91°
18-wheeler overturned on I-12 Eastbound in Livingston Parish

Sunday, July 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

LIVINGSTON — An 18-wheeler overturned in a single-vehicle crash on I-12 Eastbound early Sunday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

The truck turned over on the side of the road between Holden and Livingston.

The wreck did not block the road and no injuries were reported.

The reason for the crash was not immediately made clear. 

