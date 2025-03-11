74°
18-wheeler hauling garbage overturns in roundabout off Walker exit
WALKER - An 18-wheeler hauling what appeared to be garbage overturned in one of the roundabouts of the I-12 Walker exit.
The pictures of the scene were sent to WBRZ around 10:30 a.m. The truck resulted in the northbound lanes of the south roundabout being closed on Walker South.
The road was re-opened by 1 p.m.
