18-wheeler and log trailer stolen from Amite truck stop overnight

AMITE — A truck and log trailer were stolen from the Tall Timbers truck stop sometime between 9:30 p.m. last night and 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

B.J. Ginn Trucking posted the images to Facebook, saying that the stolen vehicles are a 1999 International Eagle and a 2005 Pitts log trailer.

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the truck. An additional $500 is being offered if the tip leads to both the truck and the person responsible.

Anyone who spots the vehicles is asked to contact local authorities immediately.