17-year-old arrested for terrorizing after student made threat on social media, officials say

DONALDSONVILLE - A 17-year-old Donaldsonville High student was arrested for terrorizing after posting a threat on social media, officials confirmed.

Donaldsonville High School said that late Monday night, they were "made aware of a social media post in which a student made a threat." The student was subsequently disciplined and arrested.

The student has not been on campus since the situation was reported, Donaldsonville High School said.

Kyle Sanchez was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count of terrorizing. His bond is set to $75,000.