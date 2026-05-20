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17-year-old arrested for terrorizing after student made threat on social media, officials say

1 hour 22 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 3:40 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DONALDSONVILLE - A 17-year-old Donaldsonville High student was arrested for terrorizing after posting a threat on social media, officials confirmed.

Donaldsonville High School said that late Monday night, they were "made aware of a social media post in which a student made a threat." The student was subsequently disciplined and arrested.

The student has not been on campus since the situation was reported, Donaldsonville High School said.

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Kyle Sanchez was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one count of terrorizing. His bond is set to $75,000.

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