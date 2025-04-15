79°
17-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing Mockler Beverage company truck, fleeing from officers

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department after allegedly stealing a beer distributor truck and refusing to stop for officers.

Police say Hector Garcia, 17, stole a Mockler Beverage company truck before being tracked down to Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Old Hammond Highway. The suspect crashed into a ditch on Old Hammond highway after refusing to stop for officers during a traffic stop.

Garcia was booked for auto theft and aggravated flight from an officer.

