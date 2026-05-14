$16 soil order turns into headache after delivery driver wrecks in customers yard

ZACHARY — On Saturday morning, a delivery service dropped off an order at a home along Milldale Road. As the delivery driver was leaving, the car wrecked in the front yard. On Thursday, when 2 On Your Side went to speak with the homeowner, the delivery driver's car was still in the same spot.

Anthony Rousseve has spent several hours on the phone trying to sort this out, but those hours have gotten him nowhere.

"Not an email, not a call, not a text, nothing and yet I still have this vehicle in my yard," Rousseve said.

On Friday, Rousseve ordered five bags of soil off the Home Depot app. He was busy working in the yard that day, so he opted to have them delivered the following morning, a free service. The bags were delivered successfully by a Roadie driver.

When the driver went to leave the property, they drove over some of Rousseve's roses and over a boulder.

"Her car got stuck, and she busted her oil pan and fluids and stuff, and it's running all down the driveway," he said.

Rousseve says that while he was on the phone with Roadie, they asked if the product had been successfully delivered. Once he confirmed it had been, Rousseve says the company representative said it was not their problem and ended the call.

That oil and other fluids killed the grass and at least one of Rousseve's rose bushes. While he understands this was an accident, he's frustrated over how this is playing out.

While 2 On Your Side was there on Thursday, a tow truck arrived. They were called by the car owner, who learned that 2 On Your Side was at the home. The car was removed within minutes.

Rousseve got the five bags of dirt he ordered, but the $16 purchase has turned into an expensive ordeal. He hopes that it won't be at his expense.

Home Depot responded to 2 On Your Side and is looking into the incident further.

“This is not the experience we want for any of our customers. After further review, our team confirmed that Roadie will be working directly with the customer to resolve the damage and clean up the driveway. We are grateful for the opportunity to help make this right," a Home Depot representative said.

It’s unclear when Roadie will be contacting the homeowners to resolve the issues, as 2 On Your Side still has not heard back.