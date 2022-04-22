15-year-old taken to hospital after reported shooting off Staring Lane

BATON ROUGE - A teen was taken to a hospital Friday after a reported shooting in a neighborhood near Staring Lane.

The 15-year-old was reportedly shot sometime before 1:30 p.m. on Avis Avenue. Authorities said the victim was taken to an area children's hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.