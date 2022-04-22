79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

15-year-old taken to hospital after reported shooting off Staring Lane

4 hours 9 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, April 22 2022 Apr 22, 2022 April 22, 2022 2:25 PM April 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teen was taken to a hospital Friday after a reported shooting in a neighborhood near Staring Lane.

The 15-year-old was reportedly shot sometime before 1:30 p.m. on Avis Avenue. Authorities said the victim was taken to an area children's hospital.

No other details were immediately available. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days