14th Annual Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rodeo held in Amite
AMITE CITY - The 14th Annual Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rodeo took place Friday at the Florida Parishes for their mounted division.
The gates opened at 6 p.m. with the event featuring Tim "Wild Thang" Lepard and Team Ghostriders.
The sheriff said the proceeds benefit the mounted division employees in his department.
