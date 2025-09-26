73°
14th Annual Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rodeo held in Amite

Friday, September 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

AMITE CITY - The 14th Annual Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rodeo took place Friday at the Florida Parishes for their mounted division.

The gates opened at 6 p.m. with the event featuring Tim "Wild Thang" Lepard and Team Ghostriders.

The sheriff said the proceeds benefit the mounted division employees in his department.

