62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

14-year-old girl reported missing found safe

3 hours 22 minutes ago Monday, December 04 2023 Dec 4, 2023 December 04, 2023 2:05 PM December 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

PORT ALLEN - A 14-year-old girl reported missing Monday morning was found safe. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days