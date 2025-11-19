65°
14-year-old found shot dead in ditch along Dayton Street; local preschool put on lockdown

1 year 3 months 1 week ago Friday, August 09 2024 Aug 9, 2024 August 09, 2024 9:20 AM August 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 14-year-old was found shot dead in a ditch on Dayton Street near Interstate 110, officials said Friday.

The teenager's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday. The teenager was later identified as Travez Washington. Around 1:15 p.m., gunshots were reported in the area, officials said. Both Baton Rouge Police and the parish coroner responded to the scene.

Officials said the nearby Rosenwald Preschool was temporarily placed on lockdown when shots were fired.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

