14-year-old arrested for vehicle thefts, burglaries in Ponchatoula

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PONCHATOULA - Detectives with the Ponchatoula Police Department arrested a 14-year-old for several vehicle thefts and burglaries in the city.

Officials said they began investigating in July 2025. After a search warrant, detectives were able to link the suspect to two vehicle thefts and two vehicle burglaries in Ponchatoula, alongside another vehicle theft in Hammond.

The suspect was booked for illegal possession of stolen things and resisting an officer.

