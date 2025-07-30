75°
Latest Weather Blog
14,000 Entergy customers out of power as storms roll through capital area
BATON ROUGE - More than 14,000 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish are out of power Wednesday afternoon as strong storms rolled through the capital area.
At 4:40 p.m., the outage map listed 14,158 people in EBR, 7,677 in Tangipahoa and 2,414 in Ascension.
Trending News
For more information about current weather conditions, stay up to date with the Storm Station.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George, East Baton Rouge Parish sign deal to maintain 'Dial 311'...
-
Landry signs new contract with OMV software vendor, could reduce wait times
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
Two arrested after multi-agency bust in Tickfaw, Independence yields $180,000 worth of...
-
Who will pay for the $400M LSU arena? Project expert Engquist explains
Sports Video
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly
-
LSU starts fall camp Wednesday
-
Rougarou set for playoffs behind 25-year-old head coach