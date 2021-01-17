52°
13-year-old boy killed in Beechwood Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.
L'Quan Jarvis' body was found lying in the street in the 3900 block of Beechwood Dr. near Mohican Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.
This is a ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
