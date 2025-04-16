Latest Weather Blog
12-year-old dies after ATV crash on Blount Road
BATON ROUGE - A teenage boy died after being ejected from a four-wheeler in a crash on Blount Road.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on Blount Road at around 8:30 p.m. on April 9. Investigators said a four-wheeler, being driven by 12-year-old Jayce Wright, failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming Kia Soul.
Wright and another juvenile on the four-wheeler were ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Wright later died from his injuries.
The other juvenile, as well as the two occupants of the Kia, were also taken to the hospital where they are expected to recover.
Baton Rouge Police said Wright's death is still under investigation.
A balloon release is being held in honor of Jayce Wright on Wednesday.
