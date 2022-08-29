12-year-old boy missing from Caddo Parish found

Tronez Johnson

UPDATE: Tronez Johnson was found and is safe. State Police has canceled the Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory.

--------

KEITHVILLE - State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 12-year-old boy missing out of Caddo Parish.

Troopers said they're looking for 12-year-old Tronez Johnson, who was last seen at home on Colquitt Road in Keithville.

Johnson is described as a black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'9" tall and weighs 150 pounds. Police did not provide details about his clothing description or his direction of travel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tronez Johnson should contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 675-2170, or dial 911.