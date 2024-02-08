73°
11th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival promises to be a fun-filled music extravaganza

Thursday, February 08 2024
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - The 11th Annual Mardi Gras festival is set for Saturday, February 10 in downtown Baton Rouge from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m..

There will be food, vendors, a mechanical bull, and music performances in multiple genres such as blues, reggae, and rock with everything in between.

Most of the performers are returning to the festival but there are some newcomers such as Double Trouble, Zydeco Band, Gemini Sunrise, Canadian touring duo Two Crows for Comfort, and local R&B artist King Soloman.

The event is happening in the square at 222 North Boulevard.

