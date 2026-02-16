11-year-old struck in hit and run while playing in front home, mother wants answers

BATON ROUGE - Haleigh Banks, 11, is recovering after she was hit by a truck while playing in front of her home.

"This hurts because I wish I could take my baby's pain. If I could have, I would've jumped in front of that truck. Hit me, don't hit my baby," Kieara Banks, the girl's mother, said.

Banks says she was standing outside in her driveway, while her kids were playing.

"She was next to me on her scooter. We were talking, and she went on her way on the scooter," she said.

About two minutes later, Banks says she saw a truck run over Haleigh.

"I just took off running towards her. The guy he came to like, not a stop, more like kind of like a little slow down yield, turned around to see, and then he just hit the gas and pulled off," Banks said.

Haleigh was taken to the hospital, but has since been released with a fractured foot and scrapes on her back and arm.

"It was a cowardly thing to do cause when you hit her, you could've had the decency to either stop, get out, or apologize," Banks said.

Banks says the incident has been hard on Haleigh.

"She hates that it happened to her. She cried. She cried. Her sleep is horrible because she's in so much pain, so she doesn't really get that much rest," she said.

Banks believes the driver was speeding, something she says has been an issue along Villa Ashley Drive for years.

"Eventually, it was going to happen, because a few days ago, a little girl almost got hit. Almost every day, a kid on this street is about to get hit," she said.

Banks says she will not let what happened to her daughter be swept under the rug, and she won't stop until there is justice for Haleigh.

"I want him found. I want him in jail, whatever the highest is you can give him. I want him in jail," Banks said.

WBRZ reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for information about the incident, but we have not gotten an answer.