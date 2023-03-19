#10 LSU softball suffers second straight shutout to #4 Tennessee, 3-0

BATON ROUGE, La. - For the second consecutive game, #10 LSU (23-4, 2-3 SEC) was shutout by #4 Tennessee (23-1, 5-0 SEC) 3-0 in game two of the series Saturday night at Tiger Park.

“I thought the way we responded was better,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “While the game on the scoreboard might look the same as yesterday, today felt very different. I thought the team fought harder and we set up an opportunity for something big tomorrow.”

Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon (7-2) was charged with the loss Saturday night despite another gutsy effort in the cirlce. She finished with four strikeouts and a pair of walks, while surrendering three runs on seven hits.

Tennessee freshman pitcher Karlyn Pickens (5-1) collected the win throwing nine strikeouts and allowing no runs on one hit and two walks.

The Tigers were held to one hit on the night, a single by junior outfielder Ciara Briggs in the fourth frame.

The Lady Vols got on the board first with a two-run home run by junior infielder Zaida Puni in the first inning. A couple batters later junior outfielder Rylie West drove an RBI-double to right field to get out to a 3-0 lead.

The series between LSU and Tennessee will conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday