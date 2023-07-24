1-year-old boy battling cancer for the second time

BATON ROUGE - A baby in Baton Rouge has spent most of his life in and out of hospitals battling cancer.

"Until it's you and your family, and your child, it's something you can't even imagine," the boy's father, Nicholas LeBlanc, said.

At just three days old, Mighty Michael—as his family calls him—was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called AML.

Michael just turned one and the cancer was in remission for a short time, but doctors say it has returned. That hasn't stopped him from beating the odds.

"Michael is non-stop play from the moment he wakes to the moment he takes a nap, and then wakes again. He never stops," Nicholas said.

"He was delivered C-Section and came out with blue spots from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet that no one knew about, had ever seen," Nicholas said.

Michael was rushed to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Shortly after, cancer treatments started.

"He made it through two rounds of chemo, then the conditioning round of chemo, then a transplant," Nicholas said. "He was doing incredibly well, just sailed through it all amazingly well."

In July, the cancer returned. Doctors said Mighty Michael would need to start treatments all over again.



"They said not only that he needed to do the who thing over again, but that they were not 100% sure that he would even survive it."

Now, Nicholas, Sophia, and their oldest son Stephen say they're ready to tackle the next step in Michael's health journey together.



"He really is a miracle baby. We tried for almost 10 years for a baby, and it's just really hard that our miracle baby was born with the rarest form of cancer," his mother Sophia LeBlanc said. "We make sure that he laughs and he plays and has a good time, even if it's confined in a little hospital room."

To support Michael click here.